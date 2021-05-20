COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.28

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $187.81 million and approximately $69.20 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00431352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00220336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.01000769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

