CPChain Price Down 43.7% Over Last Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $346,308.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00486897 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.01285511 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

