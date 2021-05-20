Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,168 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $92.71 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

