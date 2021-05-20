Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 134,803 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,351,067. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

