Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

