Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,292 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

