Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSN. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

