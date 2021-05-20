Credit Suisse Group Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $9.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

