Credit Suisse Group Raises 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,420

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,209 ($15.80) on Monday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 769.80 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a market cap of £11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

