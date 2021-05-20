Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.61.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
