Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

