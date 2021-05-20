Credit Suisse Group Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $70.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.