Credit Suisse Group Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $33.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.46.

Shares of SPCE opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

