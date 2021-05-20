CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.73

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 6620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,565,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.