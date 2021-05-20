Critical Review: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Akerna alerts:

This table compares Akerna and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.94 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 7.39 $7.78 million $0.41 74.27

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -146.13% -57.89% -37.26% Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akerna and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.47%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $29.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.95%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Inovalon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inovalon beats Akerna on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.