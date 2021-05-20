Critical Survey: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Cabaletta Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 24.40 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -4.38 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -2.52

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surface Oncology and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.16%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.88%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -29.77% -17.05% Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38%

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

