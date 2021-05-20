Critical Survey: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SciPlay and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 3 4 0 2.38 So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67

SciPlay presently has a consensus target price of $20.06, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.48%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than SciPlay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 4.62 $32.40 million $1.53 11.00 So-Young International $165.42 million 5.67 $25.38 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

Summary

SciPlay beats So-Young International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, sale of medical equipment, and internet culture services. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

