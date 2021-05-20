Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.41.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.33.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.