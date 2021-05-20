Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) Receives €17.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price objective on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryptology Asset Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Cryptology Asset Group alerts:

Shares of ETR:CAP remained flat at $€18.24 ($21.46) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 702,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,837. Cryptology Asset Group has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is €18.24 and its 200-day moving average is €19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c., an asset manager, invests in crypto assets and crypto companies, and advises blockchain based businesses. It also trades in crypto currencies and tokens. The company is based in Sliema, Malta.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptology Asset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptology Asset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.