CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $345,379.58 and $671.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00064203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00284899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 293,324,484 coins and its circulating supply is 287,231,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.