Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Shares of CUE opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

