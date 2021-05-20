Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.
Shares of CUE opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $432.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.
In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
