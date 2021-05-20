Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 9,121 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 378.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,331.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

