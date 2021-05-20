Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 258.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $125.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

