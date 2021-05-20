Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,832 shares of company stock worth $6,044,116. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

NYSE:RMD opened at $193.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.