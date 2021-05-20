Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 10,617 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Total by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Total by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Total by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TOT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

NYSE:TOT opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

