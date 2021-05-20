Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

