Cummins Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,314% compared to the average volume of 651 call options.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.24 on Thursday. Cummins has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

