CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.30 and last traded at $111.86. 12,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 980,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.