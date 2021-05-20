CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.30 and last traded at $111.86. 12,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 980,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

