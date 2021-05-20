Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

CUTR opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $573.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

