CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 4.3%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 1,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

