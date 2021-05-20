CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 4.3%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 1,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $597.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
