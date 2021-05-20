CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce $70.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.94 billion to $73.26 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

