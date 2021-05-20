CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 29.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 16,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $2,586,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 104.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.80 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

