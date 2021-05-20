CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several brokerages have commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

