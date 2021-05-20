DA Davidson Comments on Signature Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will earn $12.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

SBNY stock opened at $235.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

