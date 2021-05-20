DAEX Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $36,713.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

