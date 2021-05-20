Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.