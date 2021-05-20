Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

