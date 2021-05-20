Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $864,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

