Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $90,032,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

