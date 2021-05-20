Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 213,870 shares of company stock worth $6,794,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

