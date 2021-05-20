Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

