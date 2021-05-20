Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Dropbox by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,190. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

