Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $8,014,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

