Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 20,208 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba acquired 20,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $85,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,363.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Khoshaba bought 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
