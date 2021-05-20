Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 20,208 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba acquired 20,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $85,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,363.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Khoshaba bought 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

