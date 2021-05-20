Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €58.33 ($68.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.55. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

