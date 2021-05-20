Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN opened at €58.33 ($68.62) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.55.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

