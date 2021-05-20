Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN opened at €58.33 ($68.62) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.55.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

