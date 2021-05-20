Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.18.

DAR stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

