Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.