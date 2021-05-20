Databroker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.01 or 0.01177273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.91 or 0.09846629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00055238 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

